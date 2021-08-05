Entertainment People Comedian Louis CK announces comeback tour
Live

Comedian Louis CK announces comeback tour

louis ck comeback
Louis CK speaks at the 76th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony in 2017. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Comedian Louis CK has announced a 30-city stand-up tour, his first major gigs since admitting in 2017 to sexual misconduct.

The former star of TV comedy Louie has announced dates on his website starting in mid-August in New York City and running through to December.

He will also perform in Ukraine, Germany, Denmark and Romania in early 2022.

The Emmy-winning comedian, 53, has adopted a low profile since November 2017 when he admitted allegations detailed by five women, including masturbating in front of some of them.

His TV shows, a comedy special and a movie were dropped as Hollywood distanced itself at the height of the #MeToo movement that calls out inappropriate behaviour by powerful men.

CK did a handful of small gigs in New York comedy clubs in late 2018 but was met with protests and walk-outs by women.

Some other celebrities, including Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock, supported his right to a second chance.

In 2020, he released a stand-up special, Sincerely Louis CK, on his website.

Topics:

Louis CK United States
Follow Us

Live News

Doherty Institute modelling shows us masks are here to stay
Alan Kohler: Some clarity in an epidemic of fudging
Uber COVID restrictions sydney
Uber accused of pressuring drivers to break COVID rules
COVID across four states: ‘Mystery’ case shuts schools, ‘unusual’ case concern, and lockdown extension fears
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: A day of golden opportunity beckons for Australia
Superannuation complaints down, but reforms bring their own problems
Monica Lewinisky impeachment documentary
Remember Monica Lewinsky? Her famous affair with former US president back in spotlight