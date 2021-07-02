The life of Princess Diana: In pictures

1963: A young Lady Diana Spencer in her pram at Park House, Sandringham in Norfolk. Photo: Getty
1965: A young Lady Diana Spencer. Photo: Getty
1969: The Golden Wedding of the 7th Earl and Countess of Spencer. Lady Diana Spencer and Charles Spencer stand in the front. Photo: Getty
1969: A pre-teen Lady Diana Spencer. Photo: Getty
1970: Lady Diana Spencer holding a croquet mallet during a game at Itchenor, West Sussex. Photo: Getty
1971: Lady Diana Spencer during a summer holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex in Britain. Photo: Getty
1974: Lady Diana Spencer, age 14, being kissed by her pet pony 'Scuffle'. Photo: Getty
1980: Lady Diana Spencer is startled after stalling her new red Mini Metro outside her Earls Court flat in London just days before her engagement to Prince Charles. Photo: Getty
1985: Princess Diana and Prince Charles dance at a formal event in Melbourne in October.
1981: The Prince and Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day, July 29.
1981: Diana leaves Eastleigh airport in Hampshire at the start of her honeymoon in August. Photo: Getty
1981: Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales pose together during their honeymoon in Balmoral, Scotland, August 19.
1981: Princess Diana of Wales smiling as she prepares to embrace a woman in the crowd, on the streets of Carmarthen, Wales, October 29. Photo: Getty
1981: Prince Charles and his fiancee Lady Diana Spencer with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, March 7. Photo: Getty
1983: Diana attends a polo match at Cowdray Park Polo Club in West Sussex on her second wedding anniversary.
1983: Diana, Princess of Wales, attends a banquet in Nova Scotia, Canada, wearing the Queen Mary tiara, June 15. Photo: Getty
1983: Princess Diana during an official visit to Edmonton, Canada. Photo: Getty
1983: Prince Charles and Princess Diana visit Uluru in Australia, March 21. Photo: Getty
1983: The Prince And Princess Of Wales meeting school children during a trip to Alice Springs. Photo: Getty
1983: Diana holds her baby son, Prince William, at home in Kensington Palace. Photo: Getty
1984: Diana Princess of Wales and Prince Charles with new born Prince Harry, leave St Mary's Hospital on September 16. Photo: Getty
1985: Prince Charles kisses Diana, Princess of Wales, after she presents him with a prize at polo in Cirencester. Photo: Getty
1986: Diana sits on a step at her Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, July 18. Photo: Getty
1986: Diana and Charles with songs William and Harry, at home in the gardens of Highgrove House. Photo: Getty
1986: Prince William and his pony, at Highgrove House, with mum Diana. Photo: Getty
1987: The Princess of Wales stands next to her husband, Charles the Prince of Wales, during a function held in their honour on February 11, in Bonn, Germany. Photo: Getty
1988: Princess Diana attends a charity greyhound racing event at Wembley Stadium in London, April 20. Photo: Getty
1989: Diana, Princess of Wales, wears a Catherine Walker suit and a Philip Somerville turban hat during her official tour of the Gulf States on March 17, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Getty
1989: Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a red and purple suit designed by Catherine Walker with a matching hat and remembrance poppy, arrives on the Governor's launch on November 7, in Hong Kong, China. Photo: Getty
1991: Princess Diana running in the mothers race on school sports day in England. Photo: Getty
1991: Lady Diana laughs with Liza Minnelli at a party following the charity film premiere of Stepping Out at the Langham Hilton Hotel on September 19 in London. Photo: Getty
1992: Princess Diana meets Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the premiere of Far and Away at the Leicester Square Empire Cinema. Photo: Getty
1993: Princess Diana at the Nemazura feeding centre – a Red Cross project for refugees in Zimbabwe, July. Photo: Getty
1995: Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, leaves Chelsea Harbour Club, London in November. Photo: Getty
1995: The Princess Of Wales and princes William and Harry attend the Vj Day 50th anniversary celebrations In London. Photo: Getty
1997: Diana, Princess Of Wales, with children injured by mines at Neves Bendinha Orthopaedic Workshop in Luanda, Angola, January. Photo: Getty
1997: The Princess of Wales is given a tour of Imran Khan's charity cancer hospital with Khan and his wife Jemima in Lahore. Photo: Getty
1997: Newspapers announce the shock death of Diana, in a car crash in Paris on August 31. Photo: Getty
1997: Tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales, are laid outside Kensington Palace in the days following her death. Photo: Getty