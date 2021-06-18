NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is dating again – and she can thank a talle-tale sibling for letting the world know about it.

Her new date is high-profile barrister Arthur Moses SC , the lawyer who represented her at a corruption hearing into former boyfriend and government colleague Daryl Maguire.

Their relationship was revealed in a cheeky Instagram post on Friday by the Premier’s younger sister Mary.

The post shows Ms Berejiklian and Mr Moses on a couch, with the caption reading: “After work Friday feels with these two. Glad and her boo.”

A spokesman for the premier told media outlets on Friday: “They have recently begun spending private time together. The premier will not discuss her private life.”

Mr Moses no longer represents Ms Berejiklian but is representing former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith in his defamation trial against Nine newspapers.

He was the premier’s lawyer when she appeared before the Independent Commission Against Corruption in 2020 when it was revealed she had been in a “close personal relationship” for five years with Mr Maguire.

The disgraced former Wagga Wagga MP quit parliament in August 2018 amid allegations of corruption. The ICAC inquiry into him is ongoing.

Mr Moses has served as President of the Law Council of Australia and President of the NSW Bar Association.

-AAP