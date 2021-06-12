Entertainment People Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews says he’ll be back on the job at month’s end
Updated:

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews says he’ll be back on the job at month’s end

daniel andrews
Daniel Andrews faces discomort and pain adjusting to life without his back brace. Photo: Twitter/Daniel Andrews
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

After months recuperating from a major spinal injury, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will scuttle scurrilous rumours and tall tales about his injury when he returns to work at the end of the month.

Mr Andrews smashed a vertabrae and broke ribs when he slipped on stairs at a holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula in March.

“This week I had another round of scans and a meeting with my care team at the Alfred and got some good news,” he tweeted on Saturday night.

“I’ve been given the all clear to return to work soon.”

Mr Andrews broke six ribs during his accident and suffered an acute compression fracture of the T7 vertebra.

The 48-year-old was released from The Alfred Hospital on March 15 and has been recovering at home ever since.

“Overall I’m feeling good,” Mr Andrews said, adding that adjusting to life without a back brace would involve a degree of pain.

In his statement, the Premier thanked his wife and children, and medical staff for their care.

He also thanked Acting Premier James Merlino “for stepping in to lead the government and the state through a really difficult time”.

“On Monday 28 June I’ll be back to work – and back to getting things done. I can’t wait.”

-with AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Coronary Microvascular Disease affects the small blood vessels that branch off the arteries, but the life-threatening heart disease often goes undiagnosed.
‘Eight years to diagnose’: The life-threatening heart disease that often goes unchecked
Geoffrey Edelsten
Geoffrey Edelsten found dead in his Melbourne home
The Celebrity Millennium, left, operated by Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Cruises, docked in the Caribbean island of St. Maarten, on June 5, 2021. It sailed with about a third of the usual number of passengers, all of them vaccinated.
As cruise ships set sail once more, this is how COVID has changed the industry
Commander Xenia Cotter, from the Australian Federal Police, walks past an Operation Trojan shield logo during a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in San Diego. The global sting operation involved an encrypted communications platform developed by the FBI and sparked a series of raids and arrests around the world in which more than 800 suspects were arrested and more than 32 tons of drugs — cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and methamphetamines were seized.
Operation Trojan Shield: How one Australian and a messaging app led to huge global crime sting
Smith Street Melbourne
Melbourne beats out Sydney, with this street named the coolest in the world
Princess Diana
New documentaries trace the life of Diana from preschool assistant to royal princess