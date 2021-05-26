Entertainment People Arrest warrant issued for Marilyn Manson
Updated:

Police in New Hampshire have issued an arrest warrant for singer Marilyn Manson on assault charges.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, is wanted in Gilford, New Hampshire, on suspicion of two counts of simple assault, the town’s Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said the 2019 incident involved a videographer.

They said Manson and his representation have been aware of the charges for “some time,” but Manson has not returned to New Hampshire to face them.

Multiple women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco, have said the 52-year-old rocker sexually assaulted and physically abused them.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the reported abuse.

-AAP

Topics:

Marilyn Manson
