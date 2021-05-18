Entertainment People Photo of girl submerged waist-deep in concrete baffles internet, but there’s a simple explanation
Photo of girl submerged waist-deep in concrete baffles internet, but there’s a simple explanation

This image has baffled people everywhere, but there's a simple explanation. Photo: Reddit
At first glance, it looks like a girl has sunk into a footpath.

But take another look.

What do you see?

The child dressed in pink is shown to be buried waist-deep in concrete and stone – or at least that’s how it looks to the naked eye.

Reddit user MK24ever posted the photo with the caption: “My daughter, where’s the rest of her?!”

“Oh I see, do you?” the mum then posed.

The non-photoshopped image has baffled people everywhere.

“This is making my brain hurt … I just can’t see it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another joked: “Please remember to stop by and feed the sidewalk girl on your way home today. Otherwise, she will not stop screaming.”

There’s actually a pretty simple explanation.

The young girl is standing behind a low wall.

She looks to be buried waist-deep because the wall, which her elbow is resting on, happens to be made of the same material as the footpath.

“Basically, the foreground is higher than where the girl is standing,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Makes sense, but it’s very tricky.”

