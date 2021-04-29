Hannah Gadsby has tweeted her new relationship status: married – and chuffed about it.

The award-winning comedian, seemingly out of nowhere, chucked up a picture of her and producer Jenney Shamash eating ice cream.

“I’d like to introduce all y’all to Jenney,” Gadsby tweeted.

“She’s a producer extraordinaire. She’s funny and very talented at reciting facts. We just got MARRIED and we are very chuffed. This is me gushing. I’m full of very positive feelings.

“Thanks to all y’all who voted for marriage equality.”

New York-based Shamash worked as a producer on Gadsby’s latest show Douglas, which received an Emmy nomination last year.

It appears to be the first time the two have appeared in ‘public’ together outside of work.

However, Gadsby does reference Shamash in an interview about Douglas, which heavily centred around Gadsby’s recent diagnosis with autism.

“Being a star is perfect for autistic people because you get all that external scaffolding to flourish. I set my boundaries and say ‘I can’t do these things’,” Gadsby says in an interview with autism not-for-profit AsIAm.

“But people still say, ‘But you’re fine’. And I have to explain if I do certain things I’m not fine.

“Jenney is my external scaffolding on this tour. Jenney and I have worked out a language for communicating this.”

Tasmanian-born stand-up Gadsby broke through the global barrier with her show Nanette, which after touring live, she recorded for Netflix.

It earned her an Emmy. She announced she was retiring from comedy – but that didn’t last long.

She came back last year with Douglas, which was fresher, lighter than Nanette but still dealt with some heavy stuff, such as her diagnosis.

The last we heard from Gadsby, she was bunkered down in regional Victoria, baking her way through the pandemic.