How much? Kanye West's old Yeezy kicks fetch an eye-popping price
Updated:

West, wearing his Yeezy sneakers, performs at the 2008 Grammy Awards. Photo: Getty
A pair of sneakers worn by Kanye West at the Grammy Awards have sold for a record-breaking price.

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 were acquired by sneaker investing platform Raresapp in a private sale for US$1.8 million ($2.31 million), auction house Sotheby’s said.

Sotheby’s said the sale shattered the current auction record for sneakers by almost three times, and was the first recorded sneaker sale for more than US$1 million.

The pricey sneakers on display ahead of this week’s sale. Photo: Getty

West wore the shoes during his performance of Hey Mama and Stronger at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in 2008.

It was the debut of his sneaker and fashion line Yeezy, which has reportedly made him the richest black person in America and a billionaire.

West, 43, separated from his reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian this year after almost seven years of marriage.

He has won 21 Grammy awards and last year made a failed bid to run for president of the United States.

Grammy Awards Kanye West
