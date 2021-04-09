Entertainment People Michael Gudinski’s son takes over as Mushroom Records boss
Updated:

Michael Gudinski’s son takes over as Mushroom Records boss

mushroom records gudinski
Matt Gudinski at his father's memorial service at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena. Photo: AAP
Matt Gudinski has succeeded his late father Michael as chief executive of Mushroom Group.

The announcement was made on Friday, five weeks after the Australian entertainment icon died suddenly on March 2, aged 68.

Matt, 36, has been executive director of Mushroom Group since 2013, when he was confirmed as his father’s successor.

He had helped Michael oversee more than 250 employees and two dozen companies.

Michael formed Mushroom Group in 1972 and it now encompasses record labels, touring and events, publishing, film and TV production and other sectors of the entertainment industry.

Matt joined Mushroom in 2003, aged 17.

“This isn’t a role that I expected to assume yet, but I am determined to honour the great legacy my father left,” Matt said in a statement.

“Mushroom Group is in its strongest position ever and as we fast approach our 50th year I know that our incredibly talented Mushroom family will help me deliver the vision Dad and I had for the next 50 years of our business.”

Michael Gudinski with the Minogue sisters, Kylie (left) and Dannii.

Gudinski’s death stunned the international entertainment industry, prompting tributes from Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Barnes, Kylie and Dannii Minogue and Paul Kelly and many other stars.

Ed Sheeran headlined performances at Gudinski’s state memorial service, held on March 24 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

Michael Gudinski also had a daughter, Kate, with his wife Sue.

