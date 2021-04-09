Carla Zampatti to be farewelled at state funeral next week

Trailblazing Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti will be farewelled at a state funeral at Sydney’s St Mary’s Cathedral next week.

The public is welcome to join the 10.30am service, which will also be livestreamed, inside the Catholic cathedral on April 15.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Zampatti was a role model for generations as Australians.

Zampatti, 78, died on April 3, days after a fall at an outdoor opera performance.

The mother-of-three and grandmother of nine had spent a week in hospital after the accident.

Born in Italy in 1942, Zampatti migrated to Australia with her parents in 1950 at age nine, and set up her fashion famous label at 24.

Her designs have been worn by some of Australia’s most influential women, including Princess Mary of Denmark, Australia’s first female prime minister Julia Gillard, Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and Ms Berejiklian.

“Carla has long been celebrated for making Australian women feel confident and elegant through her exceptional design, tailoring and understanding of the modern woman,” her family said in a statement.

Zampatti was named Australian Designer of the Year in 1994, awarded the Australian Fashion Laureate in 2008 and a year later was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia, Australia’s highest civilian honour.

