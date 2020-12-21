Tom Cruise accused of abuse after on-set rant at Mission: Impossible staff

A former Scientologist who worked with Tom Cruise has accused the Mission: Impossible actor of abuse after he was caught on audio in an expletive-laden rant at film crew over breaches in coronavirus protocol.

In a 2000-word statement, Leah Remini said the audio of the Hollywood megastar yelling at a couple of his Mission: Impossible 7 crew members who were standing within two metres of each other showed “the real Tom”.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it – and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again,” Cruise shouts on the tape, which was leaked to the Sun.

Remini, an actress and former member of the Church of Scientology, accused Cruise, who is a high-profile member of the church, of being “an abusive person”.

His “psychotic rant” at two workers for not following social distancing rules was the “same reaction” he “gave his household staff when they did not have the right ingredients for him to make chocolate chip cookies”, Remini wrote for anti-Scientology site The Underground Bunker.

“This is the same type of tirade Tom launched into when an assistant had the audacity to serve him a drink in a chipped mug,” she said.

Hear the full Cruise rant here (Warning: Explicit language)

Remini said she had witnessed first-hand the abuse from Cruise.

“I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends.”

Remini, who frequently speaks out on Scientology, said Cruise “subscribes to the abusive culture of Scientology”.

“If you are a Scientologist and work for Tom, if you step out of line with Tom, if you want to work fewer hours to raise your children, Tom will send reports to his church on you,” she wrote.

“Reports like that end up causing an employee to pay for interrogations costing thousands of dollars.”

Since Cruise’s on-set outburst, many Twitter users have drawn similarities with his behaviour and the alleged ‘toxic’ behaviour of Ellen DeGeneres.

“It’s a bold choice having Ellen DeGeneres replace Tom Cruise in the next Mission: Impossible movie. She’s really leaning into this whole new bad girl image,” one user wrote.

Cruise, who is also the Mission: Impossible 7 producer, helped to develop the strict COVID protocols that have allowed the film to continue production in Italy and Norway, as well as London.

While some praised the actor for taking the rules seriously, others were concerned he was getting away with alleged “toxic” behaviour.

“The same year everyone is raging at Ellen for a toxic work environment, they are praising Tom Cruise for screaming at a crew member,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote: “So Ellen is the bad guy @TheEllenShow for staff getting s—t. Meanwhile, leaked recordings of Tom Cruise giving staff s—t, threatening to fire them and he is lauded by everyone as being strong?? Notice how men and women are STILL treated differently?”