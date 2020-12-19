Entertainment People Rupert Murdoch gets virus jab in UK
Updated:

Rupert Murdoch gets virus jab in UK

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch has been given a coronavirus vaccine, according to a statement. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Rupert Murdoch has received the COVID-19 vaccination in the UK at a clinic near his Georgian mansion in Oxfordshire.

At 89 years old, the News Corp executive chairman and Fox Corp chairman qualified for the first round of vaccinations.

According to the statement, he received the shot at his local general practitioner’s office “after he received a call saying he was eligible”.

“I would like to thank the key workers and the NHS staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible. I strongly encourage people around the world to get the vaccine as it becomes available,” he said in a statement from a News Corp representative on Friday.

He has been isolating with his wife Jerry Hall Murdoch in the UK.

In a contrast with Murdoch’s statement, Tucker Carlson, one of the most vocal and controversial talk show hosts of Fox Corp’s Fox News, told viewers to be sceptical of the vaccine on Thursday night, even though he admitted vaccines have saved millions of lives.

He said the push to get people vaccinated “feels false because it is”.

Murdoch joined a growing list of high-profile figures receiving the vaccine in recent days, among them actor Ian McKellen and US Vice-President Mike Pence.

President Donald Trump has yet to receive the vaccine, with the White House explaining that the therapies he received for his own case of COVID-19 are still proving effective.

-with agencies

Topics:

Coronavirus Covid Vaccine
Follow Us

Trending Now

From Justin Bieber to Mariah Carey: Five songs to get you in the Christmas spirit
northern beaches outbreak
‘This needs a hard lockdown’: NSW coronavirus response puts Australia at risk, experts warn
Dennis Atkins: All politicians lie, but Scott Morrison’s untruths transcend the usual
Vice-President Mike Pence rolls up a sleeve for jab on live TV
APRA’s Heatmaps see low-performing superannuation funds to quit the industry
Negative rates explained: How money for (less than) nothing is helping out the budget
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video