John Legend thanks fans for ‘love and support’ after baby loss

Singer John Legend had paid tribute to all those who supported him and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, when they announced the heart-breaking loss of their unborn son.

A devastated Teigen – a model and cookbook author – revealed the loss of baby Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy, in an Instagram post on September 30.

A few weeks later, she followed up with an emotional personal essay about being diagnosed “with partial placenta abruption”. In it, she recalled how she spent time at a Los Angeles hospital, because she was bleeding heavily, when “it was time to say goodbye” to her baby.

On Entertainment Tonight this week, Legend said he and Teigen – who also have four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles Theodore – had received an overwhelming amount of “love and support” after sharing the news.

“We’ve heard from so many people who have gone through it too, and it’s been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things,” he said.

“Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you.”

He said optimism and hoped helped to deal with personal challenges.

“Whenever we go through personal challenges – and I think challenges as a nation – I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic, what makes us hopeful. Hold on to the things that bring us joy,” he said.

“In my family, as we’ve gone through a tough year, we hold on to the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value.”

Teigen was praised for the raw honesty of her social media posts about baby Jack, but there was also backlash. She hit back in a blog post in late October.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos,” she wrote.

“How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like.

“These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Legend, 41, and his Teigen, 34, campaigned for US President-elect Joe Biden, and the 11-time Grammy winner even performed at a Biden rally in Philadelphia on election eve.

Legend’s latest project is as a producer for the festive film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Starring Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose, it premieres on Friday on Netflix.

Lifeline 131 114

PANDA 1300 726 306

-with agencies