Cristiano Ronaldo and Dustin Johnson test positive for COVID-19

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and the world’s top golfer, Dustin Johnson, are out of action in their respective sports after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Portugal’s Football Federation said 35-year-old Juventus striker Ronaldo is doing “well” and experiencing “no symptoms”.

Ronaldo will miss a UEFA Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday while he isolates himself, but the rest of his squad will play.

The federation said his team members have been tested for COVID-19 and all have returned negative results.

It did not reveal where Ronaldo was in isolation, or for how long he would stay there.

Ronaldo’s diagnosis comes less than a day after he posted an image on Twitter and Instagram showing him and his Juventus teammates enjoying a meal together.

“United on and off the field,” the caption read.

Ronaldo is the third person on his team to have contracted the virus after Anthony Lopes and Jose Fonte tested positive in recent weeks.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said last week that positive results among players were “happening everywhere in the world”.

Five-times world player of the year Ronaldo appeared in his side’s 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League on Sunday and Wednesday’s 0-0 draw in a friendly at home to Spain.

He is set to miss Juve’s Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

He could also miss the much-anticipated match against Barcelona on October 28.

Other footballers who have been infected include Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel di Maria and Marquinhos; Paul Pogba of Manchester United and AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Dustin Johnson ‘disappointed’

Johnson, the World No.1, has became the most prominent player to test positive for the coronavirus since golf resumed in June.

The PGA Tour said in a statement that Johnson notified officials he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and was given another test that came back positive.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” the golfer said.

“I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible.

“I have already had a few calls with the tour’s medical team and appreciation all the support and guidance they have given me.”

Johnson is the 11th player to test positive since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule on June 8.

-with AAP