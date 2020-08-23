Entertainment People AFL player Dylan Grimes becomes latest target blitzed with social media death threats
Updated:

AFL player Dylan Grimes becomes latest target blitzed with social media death threats

Things much nastier than a football have been coming Dylan Grimes way. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Richmond defender Dylan Grimes has received death threats on social media after a controversial incident in his AFL club’s latest victory.

Grimes was accused by some of staging for a free kick which proved a game-turning moment during the Dreamtime clash when the Tigers scored a 12-point win over Essendon in Darwin.

“Death threats and suicide suggestions. Come on,” Grimes posted on his Instagram account.

“Reminding the Essendon fans that inboxed me that this is a game we play for fun.”

Grimes was awarded a controversial free kick for a push in the back in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game.

The penalty came as Essendon’s Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti took a run into an open goal – his major would have put the Bombers 11 points up.

Instead, the score wasn’t allowed and Richmond proceeded to boot two goals in the next three minutes to take the lead, which they kept for the rest of the game.

“Massive impact,” Essendon coach John Worsfold said post-match of the controversial decision..

“Unfortunately that is the way the umpires called it and we have to cop that. But it was a pretty critical part of the game.”

GWS star Callan Ward was abused, along with young son, Romeo. Photo: AAP

Grimes’ threats come two weeks after GWS stalwart Callan Ward also received death threats and abuse when accused of staging for a free kick, also in a match against Essendon.

Ward effectively kicked the match-winning goal after being awarded a free kick for high contact against Essendon’s Shaun McKernan.
Essendon issued a statement after the Ward abuse condemning the threats.

“As a club, we do not stand for this and we will continue to call out this toxic online behaviour,” the statement said.

-AAP

Trending Now

‘Sound move’: Experts back plan to upgrade NBN with fibre in response to 5G threat
Labor loses seats but looks set retain Northern Territory government in first COVID election
Baby boom or bust? It depends where you live and how rich you are
Generational divide: Younger Australians are worse off than their parents were, index shows
Wine war: China’s sudden case of sour grapes threatens export industry
TV stars and crew in isolation after positive infections on popular reality show
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video