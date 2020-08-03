Elon Musk scores an invitation to Egypt … to disprove his alien theory

By now we’re all accustomed to Elon Musk doing bizarre things. Is he a genius? Maybe. Does his brain operate in a different galaxy to our? Also maybe.

This week, Musk’s unique view of the world has scored him a trip to Egypt. Kind of.

He’s been invited by the country’s International Co-operation Minister Rania al-Mashat – after her tweeted that aliens “obv” built the country’s famous pyramids.

The 25-character message has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times since Musk blurted it out on July 31.

(No, there doesn’t appear to be any context to this revelation.)

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

The (somewhat far-fetched) theory that aliens were responsible for the pyramids has been said before, but it’s not one Egypt is particularly fond of hearing.

Archaeologist Zahi Hawass responded to the Tesla founder’s tweet, saying it was a “complete hallucination”.

“This is a response from Zahi Hawass to American billionaire Elon Musk. What you said about the pyramids is completely hallucination. The pyramids are built by Egyptians and I will tell you quickly the evidence,” Dr Hawass said.

ردا على تعليقات ايلون ماسك بخصوص بناة الأهرام Posted by Dr. Zahi Hawass on Saturday, August 1, 2020

Minister al-Mashat was much more polite, saying she was a big fan of Musk.

“I invite you and SpaceX to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders,” she tweeted.

“Mr Musk, we are waiting for you,” she concluded with a rocket ship emoji.

Musk has not yet responded to his Egyptian invitation, but did follow the landing of NASA’s Dragon with glee.