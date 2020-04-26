British PM Boris Johnson leaves COVID-19 close call behind him and heads back to work

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, after recovering from a crushing case of coronavirus that sent him to intensive care for three nights in early April.

The 55-year-old Conservative leader will take back control of a government under pressure from the economic fallout of shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the highly infectious virus, as well as a death toll now it excess of 20,000 and rising.

Criticism is growing over the government response to the pandemic, with limited testing and shortages of protective equipment for medical workers and carers.

Johnson’s stand-in leader, Dominic Raab, has faced questions over how Britain will ease the lockdown without a deadly second wave of infections.

I’m glad to hear that Boris Johnson is returning to work on Monday. He has personal experience of the toll this dreadful virus can take and I trust his actions will now be guided by that. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 25, 2020

Britain’s interior minister urged Britons to stick to the lockdown rules earlier on Saturday. But many lawmakers want restrictions to be eased to bolster the economy, which budget forecasters say could be heading into its deepest recession in more than 300 years.

Johnson was taken to St Thomas’s Hospital in central London suffering from COVID-19 symptoms on April 5, and spent April 6-9 in intensive care.

-with AAP