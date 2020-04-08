Sam Neill sparks joy on Twitter in time of coronavirus

In this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, acting legend Sam Neill is singlehandedly bringing joy to this brave new world.

The Jurassic Park and Hunt for the Wilderpeople star has used his time in isolation to regal social media with self-written poetry, bath time blockbusters and stream of consciousness ramblings about his toy car collection.

Now, he’s turned to the art of singing.

Not just for any old reason, but to provide comfort and solace to English singer and actor Marianne Faithfull as she battles coronavirus.

The New Zealand icon, armed with nothing but a ukulele, shared a stirring rendition of Faithfull’s 1979 cover The Ballad of Lucy Jordan, which many readers may remember from road trip flick Thelma and Louise.

But not before apologising for ‘ruining’ the classic track.

However amazingly, Neill’s voice croons like late Canadian folk singer Leonard Cohen – albeit if he had downed a glass or two.

“She let the phone keep ringing as she sat there softly singing, the nursery rhymes she’d memorised in her daddy’s easy chair,” Neill concluded before setting down his instrument.

Neill then reserved one final word for Faithfull, and a call to arms to residents of locked-down countries struggling amid crucial isolation measures.

“I wish Marianne Faithfull, who is so very ill in London at the moment, all the very best, and everyone who is ill at the moment – get well soon,” Neill said.

“And to the rest of you – stay home, and stay safe.”

Sound advice. And if you know what’s good for you, keep an eye on Neill’s Twitter feed for regular slices of comedic gold.