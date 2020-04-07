Boris Johnson’s No.2 at Number 10: Meet Dominic Raab

After Theresa May announced her resignation as prime minister, Dominic Raab put himself forward as the “only Brexiteer you can rely on”.

He campaigned against Boris Johnson for the Conservative Party leadership in 2019 and lost.

Rewind to three years before that and the two men were matey.

In 2016, Mr Raab worked alongside Mr Johnson to push for the UK’s exit from the European Union. They succeeded.

Now, Mr Raab is at Mr Johnson’s side again as the PM juggles the leadership while being treated for worsening coronavirus symptoms in an intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

The country is looking to its leader for guidance through the coronavirus pandemic – the biggest crisis since World War II.

Although the UK government insists Mr Johnson remains in charge, the spotlight has now been turned on Mr Raab to deputise “where necessary”.

Unlike in other countries, the UK’s leader does not have a deputy so there is no clear line of succession.

But late last month when Mr Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, Downing Street designated Mr Raab as Mr Johnson’s right-hand-man should his health reach grave levels.

For now though, Mr Raab has been insisting that the PM is still in charge, even from an intensive care bed.

Seven things to know about Dominic Raab