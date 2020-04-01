Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus

The coronavirus has killed Star Wars actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack who spent his final moments alone on a hospital bed in the UK, while his wife was stuck in quarantine on the opposite side of the world.

Jack’s agent Jill McCullough expressed how “madly in love” the 76-year-old was with his wife and fellow dialect coach Gabrielle Rogers.

Ms Rogers was unable to say goodbye due to being forced to self-isolate in Australia after flying in from New Zealand last week, Ms McCullough said in a statement released on Wednesday morning (Australian time).

Ms Rogers posted to Twitter: “Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him. Take care out there, lovers x@RealHughJackman @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2 — Gabrielle Rogers (@GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020

Jack died from COVID-19 in a hospital just outside of London, Ms McCullough said.

This has once again proved that no one is immune from the lethal effects of the coronavirus which has claimed the lives of more than 40,700 people worldwide and infected over 826,000 others.

According to Ms McCullough, “there is a chance a funeral may not be held” for Jack who was unable to “see or talk to” his wife despite being at the end of his life.

Before contracting the virus, Jack had been “working full-pelt”, coaching on the new Batman film starring Robert Pattinson, she said.

Ms McCullough remembered the late actor as “full of life … funny, charming and a joy to be around”, adding that she had been inundated with messages about Jack following his passing.

“Our community has lost one of its brightest and clearest voices,” she said.



“He was a friend first and a client second and I will miss doing silly voices and pissing around with him on set.”

Jack had appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi as General Ematt, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.



Jack’s clients for his dialect coaching included the actors Robert Downey Junior and Chris Hemsworth.



Ms McCullough added: “Dialect coaching isn’t just about being good at accents, you need to make your actors feel safe and confident, and Andrew’s actors adored him.”

His death sparked an outpouring of grief on social media.

Actor Kiran Shah tweeted: “So sad to hear Andrew Jack voice coach on #LOTR and #StarWars and many more films passed away #RIP.

“A good friend. Will miss him.”

Voice actor Mel Churcher and friend to Jack wrote: “I am heartbroken to hear dear friend and colleague Andrew Jack has been taken from us by this terrible virus.

“All thoughts with his family and friends.”

-with AAP