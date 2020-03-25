Video footage of a UK toddler’s over-the-top reaction to the news that her favourite fast food restaurants had been forced to close has gone viral.

Four-year-old Layla-Rae burst into tears upon hearing that she would have to eat “mummy’s food” as McDonald’s, KFC, and Nando’s had shut up shop due to the coronavirus.

The video was filmed by the girl’s mother, 30-year-old Joanne Charlton.

She jokingly shared the footage of her “drama queen” daughter on social media where it garnered more than 135,000 likes, comments, and shares.

The UK is in coronavirus lockdown, with cafes, pubs, and restaurants last week ordered to close indefinitely to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britons to brace for even stricter measures.

From Monday they will only be allowed to leave their homes once a day for exercise, to shop for essential items like food, for medical needs, or to help a vulnerable person.

They can only go to work if the work cannot be done at home.

Ms Charlton told The Daily Mail the viral video came about as a result of boredom due to self-isolation.

“I had been saying all day that we were going to have one last McDonald’s and I thought I haven’t really been telling her why I kept saying that,” she said.

“I am very honest with her about what is happening in the world at the moment and I thought I’d explain to her the reasons why as it felt like a good time.”

Ms Charlton assured health-conscious members of the public that her daughter does not eat fast-food takeaway regularly, but enjoys it as a treat.

“She wants to go to McDonald’s purely for the toys, to see which one she’s going to get,” Ms Charlton said.

“With most takeaways it’s very hit or miss whether she’s actually going to eat it or not.”

Since posting the video, Ms Charlton said that she and her daughter had enjoyed watching YouTube reactions to, and re-enactments of the moment.