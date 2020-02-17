Saskia Beer dies suddenly in her sleep

Chef and farmer Saskia Beer, who followed her famous mother Maggie into the food industry, has died “unexpectedly yet peacefully” in her sleep.

Husband Petar Jercic, and parents Maggie and Colin and family, announced the sudden death of Ms Beer in posts on their Instagram pages on the weekend.

“It is with broken hearts we need to let you all know that Saskia, our beautiful, extraordinary daughter, sister, wife and mother died unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep on Friday night,” the post said.

“The business Saskia grew and loved will continue on with me, her loving husband. We ask for time and space as we grapple to come to terms with our loss and appreciate all the support we have been given.”

Mr Jercic shared a similar post to Maggie Beer’s on his wife’s social media.

“It is with broken hearts we need to let you all know that Saskia, our beautiful, extraordinary daughter, sister, wife and mother died unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep on Friday night,” he wrote.

“The business Saskia grew and loved will continue on with me, her loving husband.”

Saskia Beer was a mother of three who trained as a chef and established her own free range and chemical free business, Saskia Beer Farm Produce, in South Australia’s Barossa Valley. She was 46.

-with AAP