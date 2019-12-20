The good, the great and the just plain bad: The people we lost in 2019
Bob Hawke, who was Australian PM from 1983-1991, died in May. He was 89.
Photo: AAP
Tim Fischer, a deputy PM from the Howard era, died in August after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 73.
Model and actress Annalise Braakensiek was found dead in her Sydney apartment in January. She was 45.
Actor Shelley Morrison (at left) with the rest of the cast of Will and Grace. Morrison died in early December, aged 83.
Photo: AAP
Mental As Anything founding member and singer Andrew 'Greedy' Smith died of a sudden heart attack in December. Aged 63, he had performed with the band as part of a national tour just days earlier.
Photo: AAP
Bob Willis, pictured here in 1974, died in December at the age of 70. He was considered an Ashes hero, after saving England at Headingley in 1981.
Photo: AAP
Celebrated Australian poet Les Murray died in April. He was 80.
Photo: AAP
Serial killer Ivan Milat died in jail in Sydney in October. Aged 74, he had been serving seven life sentences for murdering backpackers in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Photo: Channel Nine
Celebrated cook Margaret Fulton died in July, aged 94. Her career had spanned decades – and transformed the way many Australians eat.
Photo: AAP
Clive James, an Australian journalist, joker and intellectual who had a long career as a writer and broadcaster, died in November. He was 80, and had fought blood cancer for a decade.
Photo: Getty
Diahann Caroll (left), the first black woman to win a Tony Award for best actress, died in October, aged 84. She also had roles in Dynasty and Grey's Anatomy.
Photo: Getty
Caroll Spinney, who voiced of Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird for nearly 50 years died in December. Aged 85, he had retired just a year earlier after years of ill health.
Photo: Getty
Tanzilia Bisembeyeva, listed as the world's oldest living person in Russia's 2016 book of world records, died in October at the age of 123.
Photo: Getty
K-pop star Goo Hara took her own life in November, just weeks after fellow star Sulli did the same. The double deaths exposed a darker side of Korea's demanding entertainment industry.
Photo: Getty
Boxer Dwight Ritchie died after a training accident in Melbourne in November. He was just 27.
Photo: AAP/Bianca de Marchi
Paralympian Kieran Modra (left) died in November after being hit by a car on a training ride. Aged 47, he had won 10 Paralympic medals and two Commonwealth Games medals.
Photo: AAP
Actor Anne Phelan starred in Neighbours, Winners and Losers, Bellbird and Prisoner. She died in October, aged 71.
Photo: Facebook: MEAA
Former AFL coach and men's health advocate Danny Frawley was killed in a single-car crash in September. A former captain of St Kilda, Frawley had just turned 56.
Photo: Getty
Indigenous actor Ningali Lawford-Wolf died at the age of 52 in Scotland in August. She was touring with a stage production of The Secret River.
Photo: Getty
Self-proclaimed sovereign Prince Leonard died in February, aged 93. He had famously founded the micro-nation of Hutt River in WA – and battled the Australian Tax Office for years over millions in disputed taxes.
Photo: ABC
The Cars' frontman Ric Ocasek died in September, aged 75.
Photo: Getty
Conservationist David Bellamy at the opening of a British conservation project in 2009. He died in December.