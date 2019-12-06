TV tradie and The Block host Scott Cam’s government pay packet revealed

High profile host of reality renovation show The Block, Scott Cam will be paid $345,000 for a 15-month government contract, a Senate committee has heard.

The pay day revelation angered many on social media, among those federal MP Matt Thistlethwaite saying the amount was “unbelievable”.

“This is an outrageous abuse of taxpayers money by the Morrison Government.

“They sacked many very experienced public servants yesterday [Thursday], now this. Unbelievable,” he wrote on Twitter.

And the peak union body in NSW said it was “ridiculous”.

“Scott Cam will be paid $345,000 by the federal govt to promote TAFE, meanwhile 200 TAFE staff will lose their jobs over Christmas to meet a 3% efficiency dividend,” NSW Unions wrote.

When asked about the pay deal for the qualified carpenter and long-time The Block host on Friday morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “We made no secret about the fact he wasn’t doing it as a volunteer”.

“He’s done this work for previous Labor governments as well. So look, this is about getting young people into trades. And he’s a high-profile person involved in the media industry, and you have to meet the market.

Cam was appointed in October to become the federal government’s national careers ambassador in a bid to get more young people on the tools.

At the timeScott Morrison defended the decision to keep his salary package a secret at the time, telling Melbourne radio station 3AW on November 1 that it was “commercial in confidence”.

“That’s a protection that’s provided to individual Australians that their own commercial arrangements aren’t exposed,” he said.

However, on Thursday, Department of Employment and Skills officials told a spillover estimates hearing Cam would be paid $260,000 in this financial year and $85,000 in 2020-21 (the figures exclude GST).

The Gold Logie-winning Cam is paid by the government to highlight how practical and technical training can lead to high-paying jobs.

In announcing the appointment on October 10, Mr Morrison said: “I want to see more Australians become plumbers, electricians and bakers than lawyers and consultants. I would like to see more of them going on to become their own boss.

The role will see the Gold Logie winner work with the National Careers Institute, alongside government, industry, education providers, career advisors, parents and employers to improve career options.

His appointment was announced by Employment Minister Michaelia Cash in October as part of a $585.3 million package to help train highly skill and qualified workers.

Following the revelation in estimates, Labor Senator Louise Pratt questioned whether the appointment was an attempt to “paper over and distract” from cuts to the sector.

“I guess I’m concerned that you’ve got someone like Scott Cam promoting vocational education at the same time as there are significant cuts to vocational education,” she said.

The question was quickly shut down by Senator Cash, who said Mr Cam would be a role model for others considering vocational careers.

“The appointment of Scott Cam is obviously to highlight the value of vocational education and training as an opportunity to provide an incredibly rewarding career,” she said.

Cam ran his own business before shooting to fame as he rode the juggernaut of TV home improvement shows.

-with AAP