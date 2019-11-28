Aust writer, TV critic Clive James dies

Australian writer and TV personality Clive James has died aged 80, after a long battle with blood cancer.

The announcement of his death comes almost 10 years after the star of The Clive James Show was first diagnosed with leukaemia, kidney failure and lung disease.

Since being informed in 2012 that his cancer was terminal, Mr James began preparing for his death.

After saying his goodbyes, Mr James started writing his own obituary and updating it over the years.

The charismatic author said it would “serve as a cheaper obituary than anything most newspapers are likely to have in the freezer”.

Mr James was using an experimental drug called Ibrutinib to keep him alive.

However, in 2015, he admitted feeling “high embarrassed” to still be living as the drug’s side effects were almost as dangerous as the cancer itself, he revealed.

“I thought I was a goner two weekends ago when I woke up at 4.30 in the morning with a tongue bigger than my mouth,” he said in an interview with Event Magazine at the time.

“It was scary; you can’t believe you can breathe because you can’t swallow. I was nine hours at Addenbrooke’s Hospital getting antihistamines pumped into me through a vein.

“My legs are very weary. They’re heavy and I can’t walk far. So I’m that unwell… but on the other hand, I’m that well. I’m here, I’m talking to you. My brain is apparently working quite well. That’s a tricky one, though – how do you know?”

Mr James had been living separately from his wife Prudence Shaw of 44 years after it was revealed he was having an affair with Australian socialite Leanne Edelsten which lasted eight years.

“I’ve made every possible mistake, but I’m still here, still married, which is incredible. I know I’m lucky to be here,” he said.

Mr James died at home in Cambridge on November 24 and a private funeral attended by family and close friends took place in the chapel at Pembroke College, Cambridge on Wednesday.

James, a big name in British television and radio in the 1980s, was influential in media circles and won awards for journalism and broadcasting.



His often coarse, dead-pan style peaked in popularity in the 1980s with the show Clive James on Television, in which he lampooned clips of absurd international television shows, in particular a Japanese contest called Endurance.



He wrote a newspaper column titled Reports of My Death in The Guardian after being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2010. In 2016, he said his longevity after announcing his illness was “embarrassing”.

As comfortable writing about low-brow as well as intellectual culture, his self-deprecating book of memoirs Unreliable Memories was a bestseller reprinted dozens of times.



His book Cultural Amnesia, comprising short essays about more than 100 people who fascinated him – including writers Thomas Mann and Franz Kafka, filmmaker Federico Fellini and musicians from Duke Ellington to Erik Satie – testified to the breadth of his cultural and intellectual interests.



James acted as informal adviser to Britain’s Prince Charles and his ex-wife Diana, something he wrote about in a searingly honest portrayal of their friendship and the phenomenon of Diana’s popularity after her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.



Vivian Leopold James was born in Sydney in 1939, changing his name to Clive as a child. He moved to England in 1962 and, after graduating from Cambridge University, remained there for the rest of his life.



He died at his home in Cambridge on Sunday, his agents said.

James taught himself French by reading the novels of Marcel Proust with a dictionary, joking that he “might have forgotten to say it took me 15 years”. He also spoke Russian, Japanese, German and Italian.

-with AAP