Entertainment People Thousands turn out for funeral of footy champ Danny Frawley
Updated:

Thousands turn out for funeral of footy champ Danny Frawley

danny frawley funeral
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan among the mourners for Danny Frawley on Wednesday. Photo: AAP
The New Daily The New Daily @TheNewDailyAU
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Thousands of family members, friends and fans of Danny Frawley have come together to pay their respects and say a final goodbye to the St Kilda legend.

Frawley was remembered at a private funeral service for family and friends at Kingston Town Hall on Wednesday afternoon, telecast on Fox Footy and played on large screens at Moorabbin Oval, where mourning fans have gathered.

Football heavyweights Tony Lockett, Garry Lyon, Eddie McGuire, Jason Dunstall, Wayne Carey and Eric Bana were among the mourners to arrive at the service, described by master of ceremonies Hamish McLachlan as a celebration of Frawley’s life.

Many wore a touch of blue, as requested by the family in a tribute to Frawley’s mental health battle and beyondblue.

After the service, a guard of honour was to be formed at Moorabbin as a hearse carrying Frawley did a final lap of honour around the ground where he played 72 of his 240 AFL games.

Emotional tributes have flowed since Frawley died on September 9, in a single-vehicle accident when the ute he was driving hit a tree near Ballarat.

On Monday, Frawley’s wife Anita revealed the family’s heartache at this death. She said he had stopped treatment and medication for his depression in the months leading up to his sudden death.

Frawley, who spoke bravely of his battles with mental health issues in recent years, is survived by his wife Anita and their three daughters, Chelsea, Danielle and Keeley, along with his mother and five siblings.

danny frawley funeral
Former St Kilda star Nick Riewoldt with actor Eric Bana at Wednesday’s service. Photo: AAP
danny frawley funeral
Garry Lyon and Nicky Brownless arrive at the funeral. Photo: AAP

The Saints’ Moorabbin headquarters quickly became the focal point for the outpouring of grief following Frawley’s death a day after his 56th birthday.

A makeshift shrine was set up outside the club’s main entry, with floral tributes, scarves and guernseys left by fans.

A pictorial tribute was also set up in a display case in the club’s Hall of Fame.

Well known for his exploits on the field, then as a coach and media personality, the larger-than-life character became a strong advocate for mental health issues when he revealed his own battle with depression.

Instead of flowers, Frawley’s family requested donations to beyondblue.

Lifeline 131 114

beyondblue 1300 224 636

Trending Now

tamily family deport
Further temporary reprieve for Tamil family fighting deportation
john setka emma walters
CFMEU boss John Setka denies threatening senators over anti-union bill
gladys liu josh frydenberg court
Gladys Liu, Josh Frydenberg election cases heading to Federal Court
bushwalker broken leg crawl
Hiker crawls for two days with fractured leg after falling down waterfall
qantas virgin airports
Qantas boss Alan Joyce defends $24m pay, while slamming airport monopolies
darwin shooter charged
Accused Darwin shooter to plead not guilty