Beyonce makes Grammy Awards history with 32nd gong

Beyonce has officially broken the all-time record for the most wins at the Grammy Awards.

The singer took home the Grammy for best dance/electronic music album for her 2022 album Renaissance at Monday’s ceremony – the 32nd Grammy she had won.

That took Queen Bey past the previous record of 31 awards, held by Hungarian-British conductor George Solti.

But the singer kept fans guessing ahead of the glamorous ceremony in Los Angeles. Social media swirled when she was noticeably missing from the award show’s red carpet.

She arrived at Crypto.com Arena just in time to accept her record-breaking honour, taking to the stage to a roaring standing ovation.

Apparently overcome with emotion, Beyonce thanked God, her late Uncle Johnny (who inspired her album), her parents, husband Jay-Z and their three children.

She also thanked the queer community “for your love and for inventing the genre”.

Earlier in the night, Beyonce also picked up the 2023 awards for traditional R&B performance, dance recording and R&B song. She took to Instagram to thank her fans, affectionately known as the ‘Bey Hive’.

“To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!” she wrote, referring to two of the tracks on her hit album.

“Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions! I feel very grateful and filled with joy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Many punters had anticipated that Beyonce would take home her 33rd trophy for Album of the Year – an award she is yet to win in her decorated career.

However, that gong instead went to Harry Styles for his third studio album, Harry’s House.

“Tonight, @cryptocomarena is ‘Harry’s House’,” the Grammy’s wrote on Twitter following Styles’ shock win.

But Beyonce’s ‘Hive’ was buzzing with anger.

“This is truly blasphemous on every level known to man,” one follower wrote, while countless others remarked that the singer was “robbed”.

While many were fuming about the apparent ‘snub’, the moment Styles’ name was announced is being called the moment of the evening.

78-year-old Harry Styles superfan Reina presented Styles with the award, and could hardly contain her excitement when she saw his name on the golden envelope.

A shocked Styles took to the stage, and gave Reina a massive hug.

He was nearly lost for words upon accepting the award.

“I think on nights like tonight, it’s important for us to remember there is no such thing as best in music,” he said, perhaps a reference to his fellow nominees.

A historic evening

Beyonce wasn’t the only artist making history 2023 ceremony.

Actress Viola Davis became the 18th person to achieve EGOT status after her first Grammy win.

Davis secured the coveted status after winning for best audiobook, narration and storytelling for her memoir Finding Me.

German singer Kim Petras also made history as the first-ever transgender woman to win a Grammy.

Petras won the award for pop duo/group performance for Unholy, her smash-hit collaboration with British singer Sam Smith.

Trending on the carpet

The stars took to the red carpet earlier in the evening, with many keeping their attire simple, sticking to black designs.

Rapper Doja Cat set the scene, wowing in a dramatic back Versace PVU gown.

Best new artist nominee Anitta quickly followed with her own elaborate outfit.

Panels of leather were embroidered across her chest and torso, which transitioned into a sea of ruffles at the bottom of her dress.

Melodic rap nominee SZA also stepped out in black, taking to the stage to present an award in a revealing design made of sweeping strips of fabric.

Plenty of artists also made an effort to match the carpet in shades of red.

Pop duo/group performance winners Sam Smith and Kim Petras appeared together on the red carpet, along with a well-dressed entourage.

Smith positioned themselves as the ringleader of the group, complete with a dramatic cape, top hat and lace fascinator.

Petras oozed bridal energy with her red veil, ruffled red minidress and captivating red necklace.

They were joined by RuPaul’s Drag Race alumnae Violet Chachki and Gottmik, who co-starred in their Unholy music video.

Lizzo, who won record of the year for her groovy track About Damn Time, spared no theatrics for the red carpet.

The singer appeared in a floral-embroided hooded orange cape by Dolce & Gabbana, which draped down to the floor.

Lizzo eventually unzipped the cape, exposing a corseted light orange gown underneath, encrusted with dazzling crystals.

British songstress Adele also donned red, her dress made of a stunning dark maroon velvet fabric.

Although she didn’t make an appearance on the carpet, Adele posed along with Beyonce and Lizzo inside the ceremony – to the delight of their many fans on social media.

The weird and wonderful

Rapper Cardi B made a splash on the red carpet, dressed in an electric blue gown fit to be displayed in a museum.

The design, plucked from Gaurav Guptesigna’s spring/summer 2023 haute couture collection, featured overarching structured details that cascaded over the rapper’s shoulders and veiled her face.

Taylor Swift was also a vision in blue – midnight blue – taking inspiration from her hugely-successful 2022 album Midnights.

Swift wore a velvet blue two-piece, adorned with crystals that made her outfit look light a night sky.

Album of the Year winner Harry Styles was bold as ever, wearing a pair of overalls similar to that worn in his As It Was music video.

Styles gave them a bedazzled twist for the red-carpet, colourful sequins embroidered in a patchwork-like pattern.

Shania Twain, ever the fashion rule-breaker, donned a loud polka dot outfit, complete with wide flare pants, a blazer, and Pharrell Williams-esque hat.

Meanwhile, rapper Lil Uzi Vert caught peoples’ attention on social media for his edgy hair-do, his locks gelled up into six separate spikes.