Oh my, Delilah – Welsh rugby bans Tom Jones hit

Sir Tom Jones’ rugby anthem Delilah has been banned from international Welsh matches.

Choirs have been told they can no longer sing Jones’ hit at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium because of a controversial lyric.

The song’s lyrics include reference to a woman being murdered by her jealous partner.

“I crossed the street to her house and she opened the door; she stood there laughing, I felt the knife in my hand and she laughed no more,” one line reads.

The Welsh Rugby Union – the game’s governing body, which faces sexism and discrimination allegations – removed the song from its playlist for half-time entertainment and music playlist during Test matches in 2015. But this week it went further.

“Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium,” a stadium spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.

“The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind.

“We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song, and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”

The announcement came as the Welsh Rugby Union faced allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia within its ranks. Claims of a “toxic culture” at the WRU aired in a television documentary last week, sparking the resignation of chief executive Steve Phillips on Sunday.

The ban was questioned by Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit.

“All the things they need to do and they do that first,” he tweeted.

“Banning Sir Tom Jones Delilah from being sung in the national stadium!! Tell me, how is that going to work out for you? How are you going to enforce that?” wrote another Twitter user.

Wales kicks off its Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether the crowd will sing Delilah – a long-standing rugby anthem – of its own accord.

In recent years, England supporters at Twickenham have continued to belt out Swing Low, Sweet Chariot despite the Rugby Football Union asking spectators to consider the song’s origins as a tale of American slavery.

-with agencies