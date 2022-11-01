Taylor Swift smashes records with 10th album

Taylor Swift has done what no other artist has ever achieved, holding all top-10 spots on the US Billboard Hot 100 music chart.

Swift’s latest album, Midnights, dropped on October 21 and it immediately broke records. The same day it came out, it became the most streamed album in a single day on Spotify.

October 21 also marked the day Swift became the most streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.

But now, for the first time in history, every single track US Billboard top-10 track is occupied by a single artist.

It’s also the first time in the chart’s 64-year-long history that the top ten features only women, or make that woman.

Drake used to hold the record for most top ten hits on the chart simultaneously, but now, no one can surpass Swift, they can only tie with her record.

Her first single from Midnights, Anti-Hero, sits at number one and is Swift’s ninth number top charting song.

Anti Hero has been streamed 59.7 million times. Its accompanying music video has been viewed on YouTube over 43 million times.

Swift also managed to chart every song on the 20-track deluxe version of the album, Midnights (3am Edition).

She is also the first artist to simultaneously debut both a song and an album at number one on the Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 four times.

Billboards Hot 100 from October 21 to 27 are:

Anti-Hero Lavender Haze Maroon Snow On The Beach, featuring Lana Del Rey Midnight Rain Bejeweled Question…? You’re On Your Own, Kid Karma Vigilante S**t

Swift now has 40 top-ten hits – thanks to Midnights – surpassing the likes of Michael Jackson (30), Rihanna (31), The Beatles (34) and Madonna (38).

Only Drake has more top-ten hits than her, with 59.

The electronica-style album has become the fastest-selling album of the year so far.

It has overtaken Harry Styles’ chart-topping Harry’s House, which previously held the 2022 title, according to the Official Charts Company.

Following its release, Midnights racked up 204,000 chart sales in seven days, more than doubling Swift’s previous personal best of 90,300, which she achieved with her album 1989, released in 2014.

It claimed the biggest first week of album sales since Adele’s 30 was released last November and takes the title of the most streamed album of the year in its opening week, with 72.5 million streams across the seven days.

Swift’s nine previous albums have are also currently on the Billboard 200.

How is Taylor Swift doing on the Australian charts?

Swift is dominating the charts all around the world, including Australia. On the Aria chart, Swift has nine songs in the top ten.

She occupies the first six spots with Anti-Hero, Lavender Haze, Snow On The Beach, Maroon and Midnight Rain.

However, Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras is at number seven.

Swift then takes out spots eight to 14 with her new releases.

She is also nominated for the Best International Artist at the ARIA Awards this year. It is her eighth nomination at the music awards and she has won twice, in 2019 and 2021.

Last week, the singer-songwriter dominated the UK charts with Anti-Hero taking out the top spot.