Legendary Australian rock band AC/DC has pencilled a new deal, except this time it isn’t a record deal or global touring contract.

Rather, the band is set to foray into the world of children’s book’s with upcoming release The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet.

The book, which will be aimed at pre-schoolers, will be the fourth in a series of children’s books released by music and lifestyle company Love Police.

The series includes other popular titles, M is for Metal, Never Mind Your Ps & Qs: Here’s the Punk Alphabet, and The Country and Western Alphabet Book.

According to a media release, each page will be dedicated to a letter of the alphabet, along with a corresponding band member, theme or fact about the rock band.

The book will include artwork from Paul ‘The Mayor’ McNeil, a Byron Bay-based artist who has designed graphics for the likes of Beck, The Rolling Stones, The Beastie Boys and The Black Keys.

The idea for the book was born when founding AC/DC member Angus Young discovered Love Machine’s first children’s book, M is for Metal, during the pandemic.

After contacting Love Police boss Brian ‘BT’ Taranto, the pair bonded over stories of amp stacks and touring antics, and agreed to partner up and create AC/DC’s very own children’s book.

“What an honour it is to work on this book, and to have had a connection to Angus for the real deal stuff makes it even more wild and special,” Taranto said in a statement.

“Yeah, it’s a kids book, but any AC/DC or music fan will find something on every page. The Mayor [McNeil] has done a sweet and rockin’ job. We are looking forward to educating another generation of rock and rollers.”

The book is the latest honour for the band, with the Royal Australian Mint announcing last week that it would be honouring the band’s 50th anniversary with a special-edition coin.

The mint’s design features Young in his trademark school uniform, with collectors able to purchase the piece of memorabilia for $90.

The mint has also released a collection of six 20 cent coins, all coloured to look like a record – available to purchase for $110.

The mint teamed up with Questacon back in 2018 to honour the band’s 45th anniversary, releasing a collection of high-voltage coins that had been Thunderstruck with 3,500,000 volts of lightning.

The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet will be available for purchase in store and online from November 11.