Warning: Graphic footage

Shocking footage has emerged showing the moment a massive video screen suspended above a stage has fallen, crushing members of a ‘boy band’ performing below.

Two dancers were rushed to hospital after being injured by the falling screen during a performance by the group, Mirror, at a ‘Cantopop’ concert in Hong Kong on Thursday.

The videos circulating on social media show Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers when one of several suspended screens above the stage comes crashing down.

Hong Kong Police said the male dancers were conscious and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following the incident.

Hong Kong media quoted the hospital as saying one of the dancers was in a “serious condition”, while the other was stable.

Video of the incident appears to show the screen crushing one dancer after hitting his head and body, before toppling over onto another performer as the audience screams in horror.

The fellow performers on stage can be seen rushing to help the injured.

The concert was halted and attendees were asked to leave the venue.

The shocking incident is the latest incident in the band’s series of 12 concerts at the venue.

Earlier social media videos appeared to show band member Frankie Lui lose his footing and fall off the edge of the stage while giving a speech on Tuesday.

In a social media post after the concert, Lui wrote, “Sorry for making everyone worry. I was too focused on my words. Only some bruises. I’m a lucky man,” according to the South China Morning Post.

-with agencies