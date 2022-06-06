Mariah Carey sued over smash All I Want For Christmas is You hit

Live

US star Mariah Carey is being sued for $US20 million ($28 million) for copyright infringement over her 1994 hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The singer and her co-writer Walter Afansieff are both named in the lawsuit, which has been brought by songwriter Andy Stone.

The song was released by Carey as part of her album Merry Christmas and has since become one of the most recognisable and popular festive hits.

In legal documents filed at the US District Court in the Eastern District of Louisiana, Mr Stone claims that he co-wrote the song in 1989 and had never given permission for it to be used.

The documents, obtained by the PA news agency, state that Carey and her collaborators “knowingly, wilfully, and intentionally engaged in a campaign” to infringe Stone’s copyright for the song.

They added the defendants had also committed “acts of unjust enrichment by the unauthorised appropriation of plaintiff’s work and the goodwill associated therewith”.

Merry Christmas was released by Columbia Records in November 1994. It has since become the best-selling US Christmas album of all time, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide.

-AAP