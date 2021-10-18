Elton John becomes first artist with top 10 singles in six different decades

Live

Sir Elton John has topped the singles charts for the first time in 16 years.

The British star returned to the precipice of the British Singles Chart with his song Cold Heart landing at No.1 at the weekend.

The song, in collaboration with Dua Lipa and remixed by Australian electronic trio Pnau, also makes Sir John the first solo artist to score a British top 10 single in six different decades.

In Australia, Cold Heart sits at No.2 on the top 50, behind Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s Stay.

After three weeks at No.2 in Britain, Sir Elton’s newest hit climbed to the top spot to replace Ed Sheeran’s 15-week deadlock of first place with Shivers and Bad Habits.

Sheeran posted on Instagram on Thursday asking his fans to buy and stream Sir Elton’s music.

“@Eltonjohn is so close to knocking me off the #1 spot in the UK It will be his first number one in almost twenty years and I really want it to happen,” he wrote.

Sir Elton, who is recovering from recent hip surgery, also took a moment on the weekend to post a photo of his No.1 success.

The electric mash-up Cold Heart samples from Sir Elton’s infamous classics Sacrifice, Kiss the Bride, Where’s the Shoorah, and Rocket Man.

The singer last topped the singles chart with the posthumous single by rapper Tupac in 2005, Ghetto Gospel.

His first No.1 came courtesy of a collaboration with another female singer, Kiki Dee, in Don’t Go Breaking My Heart from 1976.

The 1970s proved Sir Elton’s best decade for top-10 songs, with Your Song, Rocket Man, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and the Dee collaboration all scoring top spot.

Before that, Sir Elton’s last top 10 hit was an original song, I Want love, from his 2001 album Songs from the West Coast.

At 74, Sir John stands clear of music royalty, including Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, and Cher – all of whom had at least one top 10 single in the past five decades.

Cliff Richard has also managed six decades of top 10 singles, but his first came as part of the band Drifters and the Shadows.

In 2020, Australia’s Kylie Minogue became the first woman to top the album charts in five separate decades.