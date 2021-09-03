ABBA’s long-awaited return takes us on a voyage back to a simpler time

It was 1982 when ABBA put their career on hold.

That was a year when Ronald Regan was US president, Malcolm Fraser was prime minister of Australia, the Falklands War raged, ET dominated cinemas, Michael Jackson’s Thriller arrived in stores alongside the first CDs, the Princess of Wales birthed the future King William and TIME magazine voted the computer as its Man of the Year.

So, it’s timely that ABBA – the most successful pop group of all time – has returned to whisk us back from the plague years to simpler times with a new album, Voyager.

I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down, the quartet’s first new songs in thirty-nine years are shamelessly nostalgic tracks about the satisfactions and great joys of lasting friendships.

They’re songs that reignite the classic ABBA melodies and reframe them in a context that makes sense to the millions of Baby Boomer and Gen-X ABBA fans.

“We’re not competing with Drake and all these other guys,” pianist Benny Andersson told a media conference in London early Friday Australian time.

“I can’t do that because I don’t understand what’s out there. I don’t understand what the ingredients in the songs that work today are, so it’s impossible to emulate,” he said.

ABBA have always stood a little outside the pack however.

Sweden was a pop backwater when, in 1972, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson teamed up with Agnetha Fältskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Waterloo was the breakthrough single and for a decade ABBA dominated the pop charts with exquisitely layered production of glistening keyboards and overdubbed vocals.

The key to success was the tendency to match aching, melancholy lyrics with playful melodies and hooks as contagious as Delta.

The world needed ABBA

Some 400 million records sold in nine years, breaking all manner of chart records. ABBA were fun for all the family. Once they retired there was the musical and two hit films. It was as though the world needed ABBA.

Andersson, is being disingenuous about his currency. He doesn’t have to follow trends. They are still following him. His protege, Max Martin, is the producer who defined modern pop in the 21st century.

That influence is heard through Taylor Swift, Robyn, Backstreet Boys, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Ke$ha, Usher, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Icona Pop and other chart champions who scored many of their most beloved hits while working with Martin and/or other Swedish associates like Andreas Carlsson, Rami, Shellback and Klas Åhlunn. All of these acts and producers retrace ABBA’s templates. According to Barry Walter of America’s National Public radio: “When it comes to pop, ABBA have been – for the last several decades – far more influential than The Beatles. He added: “ABBA concealed the distress of their ditties with as many deliciously gaudy overdubs as the era’s analog recording techniques could muster. Embedded in some of the brightest whiteness pop has ever known, ABBA invented their own blues, one that hasn’t left the radio. They whispered private anguish in the midst of the party.” Voyager album