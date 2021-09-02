Entertainment Music Elton John to release lockdown album
Elton John to release lockdown album

Sir Elton John has revealed he has been teaming up with other major music stars during the pandemic to record a special lockdown album.

Sir Elton worked with artists from several generations and genres, including Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder and Dua Lipa.

The Lockdown Sessions is due to be released on October 22 by EMI Universal, the label announced on Thursday morning.

The pandemic project was spurred by John having to pause his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour in March 2020, and by his Apple Music talk show Rocket Hour, through which he got to know many of the artists he would work with for the album.

The tracks were recorded with the artists remote from each other in some cases or together, with safety precautions, when health orders allowed.

Elton John revealed the ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ album on his social media on Thursday. Photo: Instagram

Sir Elton said it pushed him into unfamiliar musical territory, dipping into hip-hop, country and electronic dance music, sometimes in the same song.

“I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this,” he said in a statement announcing the album.

“At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

The opening track with Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), was released earlier this month.

Elton John
