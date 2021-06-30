Entertainment Music Spice Girls will tour as soon as possible, says Mel C

Spice Girls will tour as soon as possible, says Mel C

The Spice Girls reformed for the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Photo: AP
Spice Girl Mel C has would like to get the band back together on the road – as soon as possible.

The girl group previously reunited in 2019 – minus Victoria Beckham – for a UK and Ireland tour, with fans in Australia left wanting.

The 90s pop juggernaut are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and Melanie Chisholm – better known as Sporty Spice, Mel C – has hinted there are plans for “many more exciting things later on this year”.

Speaking on the Celebrity Search Engine podcast about a Spice Girls tour, Chisholm said: “I can’t speak for everybody but if it was down to me, as soon as we can, we will”.

“The success of the shows in 2019 and just how much we loved it, we have to do it,” she said.

“If we don’t do it, I’ll be very, very cross.”

The 47-year-old Spice Girl also spoke of her regret that the girl band have never been approached by Glastonbury to perform.

Chisholm admitted an appearance at the music festival would be “the absolute dream! I would love to play Glastonbury, in fact all the girls would. But yeah, haven’t yet had that call.”

The Spice Girls reformed for the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and performed a medley of hit songs, which Chisholm described as a “magical night”.

The band want into cold storage in 2000, two years after ‘Ginger Spice’ Geri Halliwell announced she was leaving.

“Now of course, a lot of water has gone under the bridge and we respect her decision,” Chisholm said.

“But it was tough at the time.”

