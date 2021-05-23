Entertainment Music Italy rocks off with Eurovision Song Contest crown

Italy rocks off with Eurovision Song Contest crown

Maneskin, from Italy, performs the song Zitti E Buon. Photo: Getty
Move over sequins, disco beats and power ballads. A four-piece band of Italian rockers won the Eurovision Song Contest in the early hours of Sunday.

Maneskin’s win was only Italy’s third victory in the immensely popular contest and the first since Toto Cutugno took the honor in 1990.

Italy, the bookmakers’ favorite, trailed Switzerland, France and Malta after the national juries delivered their votes but were propelled to victory by votes from the viewing public.

After more than a week of rehearsals, two semifinals and 53,000 COVID-19 tests for fans, staff and performers, the Eurovision Song Contest that was canceled last year because of the pandemic went live in front of 3500 fans and a global television audience.

More to come

 

