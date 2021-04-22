Prince fans mark five years since his death

Fans of the late artist Prince have huddled in a line outside his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota, waiting to enter the museum to remember the musician’s life on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The sprawling studio’s atrium has been opened to those who rushed to secure one of the free reservations.

“We came to pay our respects to the best, greatest, most, amazing musician ever. You know, we’ve been fans forever. We’re family. We’ve made family from all over the world through this man … It was important for us to be here,” said Barbara Rodgers, who travelled to Minnesota from Florida with her husband Ali and her friend Sara.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at the age of 57, shocking fans and setting off waves of grief around the world.

His former home and studio in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen is now a museum.

Decked in various shades of purple, fans who did not have a ticket to enter left personal written messages for the artist.

“I got to see him three times, and it wasn’t enough. I wish I got to see him three times more,” said Tamara Williams, who was visiting from Seattle.

“There’s a sense of sadness. But there’s a sense that I was part of this,” said Monty Williams, another fan. He described Prince as “just the true purest artist. And I don’t know if there will ever be another one. I miss him dearly.”

-with AAP