The nation’s most popular Netflix release of 2021 has been revealed, and it might surprise you.

It seems Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid spin-off series featuring much of the original 1984 cast, has found a place in the hearts and on the screens of Australians this year.

New research from HighSpeedInternet.com has identified the most popular Netflix shows around the world by analysing Google keyword searches over the past 12 months.

In addition to the surprising revelation, (didn’t we all agree on Bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit?), the research also showed that old-time gangster series Peaky Blinders has been the most popular worldwide.

The Birmingham-based period drama ranked No.1 in a total of 24 countries, including New Zealand, France, Spain and Italy.

The sixth and final season of the show, which started in 2013, began filming in January, so fans may be eager to catch up before its upcoming release.

Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek, which started small but amassed a global following and critical acclaim in its last season, was the most popular release in the United States and Canada.

Schitt’s Creek has cleaned up this awards season, taking home two Golden Globes, nine Emmys and three Screen Actor’s Guild awards.

Kid-led science fiction series Stranger Things also ranked as one of the most popular.

Fifteen countries, including Hungary, Poland and Turkey, have placed the Duffer brothers’ hit horror-drama as their No.1 show.

Meanwhile, the most popular Netflix series in South Africa, Taiwan, Norway and the Phillipines was steamy, Scottish time-travel drama, Outlander.

Those who have seen Outlander’s leading man Sam Heughan shirtless may be wondering why the series didn’t place higher.

And while Australia is the only country whose searches featured the action-packed karate series, it looks like the saying is true: Cobra Kai never dies.