Entertainment Music From Taylor to Beyoncé: Winners and record-breakers of the Grammys
Updated:

From Taylor to Beyoncé: Winners and record-breakers of the Grammys

Beyonce Megan thee stallion
Beyonce has become the most decorated female artist in Grammys' history. Photo: Getty
Music’s night of nights kicked off on Monday morning (AEDT), as the industry’s biggest names partook in the performance-packed, record-breaking 63rd Annual Grammy awards.

As has become customary amid the coronavirus pandemic, the event combined video-conferencing with live performances at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the hybrid ceremony also promoted famous music venues across LA, featuring recorded segments to spotlight the struggling spaces.

Heartthrob Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B were among many artists who took to the stage in an act-heavy ceremony.

Beyoncé made history when she snagged her 28th Grammy Award, officially making her the most-awarded female act in Grammys history.

The 39-year-old picked up awards for the best R&B performance for Black Parade, best music video for Brown Skin Girl and best rap performance and best rap song for Savage with Megan Thee Stallion.

Country-blues singer Alison Krauss held the title before Beyoncé cleaned up this year.

Swift broke a new record herself, becoming the first woman to win album of the year three times, this year with her album Folklore.

She has previously won the major award for Fearless and 1989.

Swift, who was nominated for six awards in 2021, has been churning out hits like they’re going out of style. She has released two albums since the US entered COVID quarantine in March 2020.

In her speech, the 31-year-old thanked her production team, her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and “James, Ines and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people I play my songs to”.

Keen-eyed fans will know the parents Swift is referring to are her close friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Megan Thee Stallion, who scored three wins including best new artist, also made history as the first female rapper to win best rap song.

See the full list of winners below.

Big winners:

Record of the year: Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish

Album of the year: Folklore, Taylor Swift

Best R&B performance: Black Parade, Beyoncé

Best pop vocal album: Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Best rap song: Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): I Can’t Breathe, H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas

Best pop solo performance: Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles

Best country album: Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best traditional pop vocal album: American Standard, James Taylor

Best dance/electronic album: Bubba, Kaytranada

Best rock album: The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best alternative music album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Best progressive R&B album: It Is What It Is, Thundercat

Best R&B album: Bigger Love, John Legend

Best rap album: King’s Disease, Nas

Best jazz vocal album: Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Perez

Best jazz instrumental album: Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

Best gospel album: Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton

Best contemporary Christian music album: Jesus Is King, Kanye West.

Best Latin rock or alternative album: La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez

Best reggae album: Got to Be Tough, Toots and the Maytals

Best spoken word album: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow

Best comedy album: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: Jojo Rabbit

Best score soundtrack for visual media: Joker

Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt.

Best music video: Brown Skin Girl, Beyoncé with Blue Ivy

Best music film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt.

