From Taylor to Beyoncé: Winners and record-breakers of the Grammys

Music’s night of nights kicked off on Monday morning (AEDT), as the industry’s biggest names partook in the performance-packed, record-breaking 63rd Annual Grammy awards.

As has become customary amid the coronavirus pandemic, the event combined video-conferencing with live performances at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the hybrid ceremony also promoted famous music venues across LA, featuring recorded segments to spotlight the struggling spaces.

Heartthrob Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B were among many artists who took to the stage in an act-heavy ceremony.

dua lipa did what she had to do !!!#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/TXjUlSdbYR — ً (@duarrypics) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé made history when she snagged her 28th Grammy Award, officially making her the most-awarded female act in Grammys history.

The 39-year-old picked up awards for the best R&B performance for Black Parade, best music video for Brown Skin Girl and best rap performance and best rap song for Savage with Megan Thee Stallion.

Country-blues singer Alison Krauss held the title before Beyoncé cleaned up this year.

Swift broke a new record herself, becoming the first woman to win album of the year three times, this year with her album Folklore.

She has previously won the major award for Fearless and 1989.

Swift, who was nominated for six awards in 2021, has been churning out hits like they’re going out of style. She has released two albums since the US entered COVID quarantine in March 2020.

Album Of The Year + @taylorswift13 = The perfect 🎶Love Story.🎶 Put on your best “Cardigan” to celebrate this amazing #GRAMMYS win! ✨ pic.twitter.com/pYQfvarTLO — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021

In her speech, the 31-year-old thanked her production team, her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and “James, Ines and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people I play my songs to”.

Keen-eyed fans will know the parents Swift is referring to are her close friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Megan Thee Stallion, who scored three wins including best new artist, also made history as the first female rapper to win best rap song.

See the full list of winners below.

