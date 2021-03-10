Entertainment Music Stars gather to farewell music icon Michael Gudinski
Updated:

Stars gather to farewell music icon Michael Gudinski

michael gudinski funeral
Dannii (left) and Kylie Minogue joined the crowd at the funeral. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Australian music producing titan Michael Gudinski has been farewelled by some of Australia’s best-known performers at a private service in Melbourne.

Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly, James Reyne and Molly Meldrum were among the musicians who gathered to pay tribute to the man who helped launch their careers.

Mr Gudinski’s death last week at the age of 68 sent shockwaves through the Australian music industry, with Cold Chisel singer Barnes saying the “heart of Australian music” had been “ripped out”.

michael gudinski funeral
Roadies farewelled Gudinski’s hearse after the funeral. Photo: AAP

After the private service, more than 160 roadies set up a guard of honour as Mr Gudinski’s hearse left the venue.

Mr Gudinski was just 20 when he set up his music company Mushroom Records, and went on to found Frontier Touring, bringing some of the biggest names in music to play in front of Australian fans.

michael gudinski
Former president of the Collingwood AFL club, Eddie McGuire (right), arrives. Photo: AAP
michael gudinski funeral
Actor Sam Neill was also in attendance. Photo: AAP
michael gudinski funeral
Molly Meldrum is greeted as he arrives. Photo: AAP

Mushroom Records established itself in 1974 with the release of Skyhooks’ debut album, Living in the 70s, which by 1975 was the biggest-selling album by an Australian act in Australia.

The label also launched Kylie Minogue’s career with her first album, Kylie, in 1988.

Victoria will hold a state memorial service for Mr Gudinski on March 24 at Rod Laver Arena, to publicly honour and celebrate the music titan’s life.

michael gudinski funeral
Jimmy Barnes and Johnny Diesel joined the mourners on Wednesday. Photo: AAP
michael gudinski
Sam Margin, lead singer of the Rubens, joined the mourners on Wednesday. Photo: AAP
michael gudinski funeral
Actor Asher Keddie with her husband, artist Vincent Fantauzzo (centre). Photo: AAP

International artists also paid tribute to Mr Gudinski last week, with US rocker Bruce Springsteen describing him as a friend who was “first, last, and always a music man”.

“I’ve toured the world for the last 50 years and never met a better promoter,” he said.

Gunditjmara and Bundjalung singer-songwriter Archie Roach also highlighted Mr Gudinski’s “staunch” support of First Nations artists, describing his passing as “probably the saddest day for Australian music”.

Topics:

Michael Gudinski
Follow Us

Trending Now

Fact-checking Clive Palmer’s ‘dangerous’ vaccine ads
Jane Gilmore: What does a rapist look like? You’d be surprised
‘This wasn’t my plan’: Tearful cancer patient pleads for JobSeeker increase
meghan markle
Meghan’s royal racism claims renew push for Australian republic
Kylie Moore-Gilbert details how she was tortured in an Iranian prison
eastern freeway richard pusey
Porsche driver admits crash film charges
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video