‘Workin’ 5 to 9′ … Dolly Parton rewrites famous hit for Super Bowl

Country icon Dolly Parton has premiered her first Super Bowl ad, with the lyrics of her famous 9 to 5 reimagined as 5 to 9 to appeal to 21st-century entrepreneurs slogging away at work after hours.

The Grammy-winning legend’s 1980s hit has been flipped by website host Squarespace for a commercial released on Tuesday (US time).

Oscar winner Damien Chazelle of La La Land fame directed the advertisement.

“Workin’ 5 to 9, you’ve got passion and a vision. ‘Cause it’s hustlin’ time, only way to make a livin’,” the 75-year-old sings in the updated version.

“Gonna change your life. Do something that gives it meaning with a website that is worthy of your dreamin’!”

Watch Dolly Parton’s Super Bowl remake here

While her hit serves as the soundtrack, Parton appears at the end of the ad, on a magazine titled 5 to 9. She offers her signature Dolly wink.

“We did something real special working with Squarespace,” Parton told US TV on Tuesday.

“This was a wonderful way to bring back that song and add new words and talk about what these new people are doing so I’m excited about it.”

She said she’d had plenty of offers over the years from people wanting to change the the 9 to 5 lyrics “to fit certain things they’re doing”.

“I really thought that was a wonderful thing, especially for Squarespace. They’re so into people, new entrepreneurs working after hours to start their own businesses,” she said.

“5 to 9 seemed to be a perfect thing when they pitched it.”

Parton, who is also an actor, producer, humanitarian, is using Squarespace to create a website for her new perfume.

“I work 365 [days a year]. I’m always working 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work all hours of the night and day,” she said.

“Whatever you need to do, you gotta get it done, however many hours it takes.”

Parton, who is also known for her generosity, was hailed as a hero in the fight against the coronavirus in 2020 after donating $US1 million ($A1.4 million) to the Vanderbilt Medical Centre in Nashville.

The centre was a trial site for the Moderna vaccine, and some of her cash was used to fund an early stage of the trial.

Moderna’s COVID vaccine has since been approved for use in several countries.

Late in January, a heartbroken Parton – who turned 75 on January 19 – announced her younger brother, Randy, had died after a battle with cancer.

“The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time,” she wrote on social media.

Parton described her brother, who was 67, as “a great singer, writer, and entertainer”. He sang and played guitar and bass in her band for many years.