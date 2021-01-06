Entertainment Music Music mogul Dr Dre ‘home soon’ after brain scare

Music mogul Dr Dre ‘home soon’ after brain scare

Dr Dre, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and Eminem at Jackson’s star ceremony on January 30, 2020. Photo: Sipa USA
Music mogul Dr Dre says he will be “back home soon” after receiving medical treatment at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.

The rapper and producer said in a social media post on Tuesday night that he is thankful for the “well wishes” he has received.

TMZ reported that he suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday and was recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” Dre, real name Andre Young, said.

“I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars.”

His representative has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Dre has produced hits for rappers Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and more, and has won six Grammys.

Born in the Southern California city of Compton, he broke onto the music scene as a co-founding member of the group NWA, producing their groundbreaking 1988 debut album, Straight Outta Compton.

Dre produced his own hits and multi-platinum albums, along with crafting music for many others including Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Nas and Busta Rhymes.

He also found success outside of the rap genre, producing pop hits for Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige.

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music.

Apple acquired both in a $US3 billion ($3.9 billion) deal in 2014.

