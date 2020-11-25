Beyonce dominates Grammy nominations as The Weeknd is snubbed

Beyonce has dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards in a field that mostly favours alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd.

Beyonce’s leading nine nods make her the second-most nominated Grammy artist in history, with 79 nominations, and came through projects that celebrated black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the United States.

British singer Dua Lipa, pop star Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch followed with six nominations apiece.

Swift and Lipa will compete for the top prize – album of the year – along with R&B singer Post Malone, British band Coldplay, female band Haim, avant-garde Briton Jacob Collier, American soul band Black Pumas and American alternative R&B singer Jhene Aiko.

The biggest shutout was The Weeknd, who was widely expected to rack up several nominations for his critically acclaimed hit album After Hours, which has won multiple awards this year.

The Grammys, the highest honours in the music industry, will be handed out in Los Angeles on January 31, hosted by Trevor Noah.

The best new artist field included rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, as well as alternative artist Phoebe Bridgers and Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus.

K-pop sensation BTS got its first major Grammy nod, for single Dynamite in the best pop group performance field, in a breakthrough for a South Korean group.

Beyonce’s nominations came from her song Black Parade and visual album Black is King, along with her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the single Savage. They were released during a summer of nationwide protests over police killings of black people in the United States.

