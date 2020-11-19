Entertainment Music Post-pandemic rock: Guns N’ Roses announce stadium tour of Australia
Guns N' Roses musician Duff McKagan performs in California in January 2020. Photo: Getty
Rock band Guns N’ Roses will be one of the first big bands to dip a toe back into stadium rock after the pandemic, announcing an Australian tour for late 2021.

The band will tour Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth after kicking off on the Gold Coast on November 6, 2021.

Thursday’s announcement comes amid a worrying coronavirus outbreak that has caused South Australia to go into lockdown. But the virus appears to be largely under control in most other Australian states – NSW has had no locally acquired cases for 11 days, while Victoria’s COVID-free streak extended to 20 days on Thursday.

Planned venues include the MCG, ANZ Stadium, Suncorp Stadium and the Adelaide Oval.

In a statement, promoter TEG Dainty said the tour would be held in a COVID-safe environment, although likely crowd numbers are yet to be revealed.

“[We] will work closely with and comply with all requirements of the public health authorities in respect of these shows,” the promoter said.

From Australia, the band will head to New Zealand. It has shows in Wellington and Dunedin in late November.

