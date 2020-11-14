Kylie Minogue tops UK charts five decades in a row

Australian singer Kylie Minogue has become the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as Disco topped the charts.

Mostly recorded at home during lockdown, her 15th studio album also notched up the best opening week for any release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company said.

“That sounds crazy to me. I’m 52 years old,” Minogue told Reuters of the five-decade record – an accolade she now shares with Bruce Springsteen – before it was announced.

Disco, in which she revisits her dance music roots, also marks Minogue’s eighth UK number one album, taking her one ahead of Cliff Richard, Elton John and George Michael with seven apiece.

Paul McCartney and John Lennon (The Beatles), David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) and Paul Weller (Jam, Style Council) have also had number one albums across five consecutive decades, either solo or with their bands.

The Beatles, Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan have also had chart-topping albums released across five decades, though not consecutively.

Speaking about the power of pop, Minogue said it can be a marker for people’s lives.

“A lot of the best pop songs that seem so simple are the trickiest ones to do. There’s no distraction. There’s no tricks. It’s just an amazing song,” she said.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m lost for words,” she told fans in a video with the Official Charts Company.

“Thank you to everyone who supported this album and this campaign, it means the world to me and I’m so glad that it’s found its way to your hearts.”

After making her name in hit soap opera Neighbours, Minogue burst onto the music scene in the late 1980s working with producers Stock, Aitken and Waterman.

Mike Stock recalled their first meeting in 1987.

As soon as she got behind the microphone “she was a star,” he said.

Together they made four albums, with the first two – Kylie (1988) and Enjoy Yourself (1989) – also reaching number one.

“The first album we did was one of the best-selling albums of the whole decade,” Stock said.

“I’m obviously very proud of that. Proud to have worked with Kylie who had lasted in the business – just to survive is an achievement. But she’s doing brilliant.”

-with AAP