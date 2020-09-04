Entertainment Music Sydney rapper ‘Masi Rooc’ charged over drive-by shooting of rival ‘Big Kash’
Masi Rooc, real name Thomas Vandermade, was arrested in Blacktown on Thursday. Photo: YouTube/Masi Rooc
A rapper will face court on Friday over the alleged drive-by shooting of a rival hip-hop artist in south-west Sydney in August.

Sydney rapper John Lavulo, a former bikie known as “Big Kash”, was shot in the forearm and elbow while sitting in a Mercedes Benz in his Warwick Farm driveway on August 8.

The 32-year-old was taken to Liverpool Hospital for surgery and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was uninjured.

On Thursday, after an investigation by Strike Force Raptor – an elite squad targeting bikies – 29-year-old Thomas Vandermake was arrested at a unit in Blacktown.

Sydney rapper and ex-bikie Big Kash was shot twice in the arm. Photo: YouTube

Mr Vandermake, known by his alias “Masi Rooc”, was charged with shooting with intent to murder, discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and not disclosing the identity of a driver or passenger.

The pair were known to each other and referenced each other as rivals on their respective social media channels.

Mr Vandermake was refused bail and will appear at Blacktown Local court on Friday.

Mr Lavulo, still wearing a sling after his surgery, posted a photo to his Instagram the night after the shooting and said he was in good health.

-ABC

