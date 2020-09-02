Entertainment Music Bay City Rollers’ bass player Ian Mitchell dies, aged 62

Bay City Rollers’ bass player Ian Mitchell dies, aged 62

The Bay City Rollers at Heathrow Airport in April 1976 including Ian Mitchell (second from right). Photo: Getty
Follow
Us
Linkedin Instagram Flipboard Pinterest

Bay City Rollers star Ian Mitchell has died at the age of 62, the band says.

The musician joined the Scottish pop band in 1976 when he was 17, to replace founding member and bassist Alan Longmuir.

Mitchell, who was from Northern Ireland, was the first band member born outside of Edinburgh, but left after seven months.

A statement on the band’s Instagram page said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Ian.

Mitchell (far right) was the only member of the tartan-clad band at the time not from Edinburgh. Photo: Getty

During Mitchell’s time with the band, which has had many changes to the line-up, they released the 1976 album Dedication and a cover version of the Dusty Springfield song I Only Want to Be With You.

The tartan-clad band had previously dominated the charts with songs such as Saturday Night, Bye Bye Baby, Money Honey and I Only Want To Be With You, selling almost 300 million records worldwide.

As the group’s popularity waned, Mitchell quit the band and was replaced by guitarist Pat McGlynn.

Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood, who is among the founding members and still performs with the band, wrote on Facebook: “Very sad, sad news about Ian Mitchell. We’d like to send our love and condolences to Wendy and all Ian’s family and friends … you are in our hearts.

“I have many fond memories of Ian not only in the BCR days but also when we played together in the ’80s with The Passengers … great guys and great days! You will sorely be missed Ian … ”

The band’s current line-up features Ian Thomson on lead vocals and guitar, Marcus Cordock on bass guitar, Jamie McGrory on drums and Wood on guitar.

-AAP

Share This Story

Trending Now

dollar-sign
Drivers could save hundreds in car insurance due to the pandemic
Wayne Swan: Liberals tearing down the pillars of our superannuation scheme
A stock image of a world map superimposed with the Netflix logo.
Are you still watching? Cyber crims hijack Netflix, Apple to target victims
China has suspended barley imports from WA-based CBH.
‘Verge of a trade war’: China squeezes major barley exporter as tensions mount
Diane Guerrero and Joivan Wade
Doom Patrol is taking actor Diane Guerrero to some deep, dark places
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video