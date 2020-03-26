Coronavirus: Elton John announces relief concert with major musical acts

Elton John will host a star-studded, streamable concert to provide relief and pay tribute to frontline health professionals.

Living Room Concert for America will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw, the Backstreet Boys and Billie Joe Armstrong.

FOX and iHeartMedia announced on Wednesday the famous artists will be “filmed with their personal cell phones, camera and audio equipment” as they continue to isolate at home.

The concert will air this Sunday in America – that’s about 11am on Monday for those watching in Australia.

The time slot takes the place of the annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, which was cancelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The one-hour event will also encourage viewers to donate to the charity organisations Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation. Viewers can catch the concert across all linear and digital Fox platforms, and on iHeartRadio stations.

Live music streaming Down Under …

Elton John’s coronavirus concert follows Australia’s Isol-Aid live Instagram music festival, which returns this weekend for a second run. The festival premiered last weekend and featured 72 big-name Aussie talents including Stella Donnelly, Angie McMahon, Didirri and Harvey Sutherland. This Saturday and Sunday, musicians including Courtney Barnett and Josh Pyke will go live on Instagram to bring you the beats direct from their bedrooms.

The gig is intended to raise funds for local performers who were among the first to feel the pinch in the coronavirus lockdown.