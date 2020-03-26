Coronavirus: Elton John announces relief concert with major musical acts

Elton John will host a star-studded, streamable concert to provide relief and pay tribute to frontline health professionals.
Living Room Concert for America will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw, the Backstreet Boys and Billie Joe Armstrong.
The time slot takes the place of the annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, which was cancelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The one-hour event will also encourage viewers to donate to the charity organisations Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.
Viewers can catch the concert across all linear and digital Fox platforms, and on iHeartRadio stations.
Live music streaming Down Under …
Elton John’s coronavirus concert follows Australia’s Isol-Aid live Instagram music festival, which returns this weekend for a second run.
The festival premiered last weekend and featured 72 big-name Aussie talents including Stella Donnelly, Angie McMahon, Didirri and Harvey Sutherland.
This Saturday and Sunday, musicians including Courtney Barnett and Josh Pyke will go live on Instagram to bring you the beats direct from their bedrooms.
The Australian music and arts scene has reportedly lost more than $300 million in cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The APRA Music Awards also announced on Thursday it will stream the awards ceremony online.
The Aussie event was due to take place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on April 28.
Jenny Morris, chair of the APRA board, said event organisers were dedicated to streaming the show.
“Everyone involved with the APRA Music Awards decided that going ahead with the awards was something we could and should do – albeit in a very different way, but one that brings the awards to music fans far and wide for the first time,” Morris said.
“It’s important to celebrate and acknowledge the success and artistry of our songwriters whose work enrichens our lives.
“They will be the ones who help us get through this time.”
Details on where the ceremony can be streamed have yet to be released.