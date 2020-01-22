Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The Black Sabbath frontman and reality TV star, 71, told Good Morning America it was discovered that he had the neurodegenerative disorder after a fall.

“I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves and I found out that I have a mild form,” he said.

The singer also contracted a potentially deadly staph infection in October 2018.

Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps pic.twitter.com/L3JWScrOI5 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 7, 2018

Osbourne appeared on Good Morning America with his wife Sharon, who is also his manager. She said there were “so many different types of Parkinson’s, it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body”.

“And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day,” she said.

Osbourne continued: “I’m on a host of medications, mainly for the surgery. I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold.

“I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

Speaking to host Robin Roberts, Sharon revealed the couple will go overseas so Osbourne can receive treatment.

“We have reached a point in this country where we can’t go any further because we have got all the answers we can get here, so in April we are going to a professor in Switzerland who deals with getting your immune system at its peak,” she said.

“We are going to go wherever we can go to seek answers.”

Ozzy added: “To hide something inside for a while, it’s hard. You never feel proper, you feel guilty. I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it any more because it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

He continued: “I feel better now that I’ve owned up to the fact that I have Parkinson’s. I just hope they (the fans) hang on and are there for me because I need them.”

Osbourne also said he hoped to perform again.

“I just can’t wait to get well enough to go on the road, that is what is killing me,” he said.

“I need it, that is my drug today. I’ve done all of the other crap, left that by the wayside, survived that, and I ain’t done yet and I ain’t going to go anywhere yet.”

He is scheduled to return to US and Canadian arenas on his No More Tours 2 tour this northern spring, kicking off with a show in Atlanta.

-with AAP